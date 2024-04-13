EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'They are saving lives': Local students team up to build homes for animals in need

    Mira Andersen (centre) is one of several students who volunteered their time to build dog houses for outdoor pets and animals in northern Alberta on April 13, 2024. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton) Mira Andersen (centre) is one of several students who volunteered their time to build dog houses for outdoor pets and animals in northern Alberta on April 13, 2024. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
    Local high school students armed themselves with power tools Saturday to help pets in need.

    Paul Kane High School's shop class partnered with the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS) to build dog houses for animals up north as part of the Walls for Winter Program.

    "They are truly lifesavers for these animals," said Brenda Leonard, Walls for Winter program coordinator.

    "A lot of these animals live outside all year-round, they have no shelter at all," she continued. "They suffer really terribly in the winter, from frostbite and such."

    It was the second time woodworking students at the school have come together for a construction day.

    "We're having a blast," Grade 12 student Ally Mason said. "Lots of us get to hang out, have fun on a Saturday."

    "All of us are animal lovers, so we think it's important for them to have somewhere to go and be warm," added Mira Andersen, also in Grade 12.

    The 12 dog houses, and straw to fill them, will be delivered to communities in northern Alberta where many pets and animals live outdoors during the winter.

    As a special treat, Scars volunteers and some furry friends stopped by the shop for a puppy play date.

    "I think it's good for the students to know that they are saving lives with what they're doing, and the puppies are just a little bit of a bonus today to say thank you so much to them," Leonard said.

    For more information on the Walls for Winter program, visit the Scars website

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell

