EDMONTON -- Some artists specialize in landscapes or still life, but Aurora Cockerill loves to paint what most other six-year-olds like her do.

"Hearts and stars and splatter paint, sometimes glitter!"

Her paintings took on new meaning about a week ago when she asked her mother what homelessness was. Cockerill then decided her hearts, stars and glitter could make money for people with less.

"When we get the money, we give it to a homeless shelter," said Cockerill.

Her mother, Maja Nejman, made a Facebook page for her art, and it raised $220 in two days.

The money will be donated to Valeda House, a shelter in Fort Saskatchewan.

"It's mostly women and children, and pregnant women, and that hit close to home," said Nejman.

Aurora and her mom figure the need for donations will hit hard close to Christmas, so output is ramping up.

"I'm hoping we can donate a bag full of money," said Nejman.

