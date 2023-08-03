This clothing store is opening a second location in Edmonton

Japanese clothing store chain Uniqlo is opening a second location in Edmonton.

The company announced on Thursday it would open a store at Southgate Centre this fall.

The new location will be over 15,000 square feet, and offer clothing for men, women, and children.

The company opened its first Edmonton store at West Edmonton Mall in 2019.

"We are excited to open our second location in Edmonton," said Daisuke Tsukagoshi, CEO of Uniqlo North America in a news release. "Since opening at West Edmonton Mall in 2019, it's clear that Edmonton customers shop with longevity in mind – Uniqlo has always strived to offer thoughtfully crafted clothing with life's needs in mind."

The new Southgate location is part of a push for the company to have 200 stores in North America by 2027.

A new store will also be opening in Calgary's Chinook Centre this month.