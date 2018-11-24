

Laine Mitchell , CTV Edmonton





Pharmacies across the city are sounding the alarm over a lack of drug supplies.

Of the 13 Edmonton pharmacies CTV News contacted Saturday, all say they are experiencing a major medication shortage.

From anti-depressants to vacation vaccinations, supplies are considered dangerously low.

“This is a major, major problem we are currently facing here as health care providers,” said Pharmacist Rajeh Abizahra. “It’s a frustrating situation for everyone.”

“We've never had this kind of huge shortage in medication like what we are going through the last couple of years.”

Abizahra says federal regulations that have lowered prices for consumers have taken away financial guarantees for suppliers, resulting in the drop in supplies.

There are some ways to get around the lack of some medications, however Abizahra says changing a prescription or lowering doses isn’t always the safest of options.

“This is something you cannot just say ‘oh, ok I can be out of my special medication for a week or so’. You could be exposed to serious matters like a stroke or heart attack.”

It’s a tough pill to swallow, but Abzahra says he doesn’t see any relief for the shortage in the near future, adding that patients should be prepared to wait for back orders to arrive.

With files from Timm Bruch