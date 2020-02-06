EDMONTON -- Thirty-five years after opening its first restaurant in Beverly Hills, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is expanding into Canada.

The first Canadian location will open in Edmonton in 2020.

It will be the first of five franchises in Alberta planned over the next eight years. CPK has partnered with Alberta restauranteur Samira Shariff and her son Naheed Shariff who will serve as the CEO of the Alberta branch of the company.

“We couldn’t be more excited and proud to be partnering with California Pizza Kitchen as their first franchisee to bring the brand to Canada,” Naheed Shariff said in a written release. “We think CPK’s creative California vibe and innovative menu will resonate with Albertans and offer something completely new in the market.”

CPK's menu features California-style pizzas – including its "industry-first" cauliflower pizza crust – salads, power bowls and more.

“We’ve had our sights set on expanding into Canada for many years now, to bring CPK a little closer to home for all of our Canadian guests who’ve become loyal regulars at so many of our U.S. locations, whether joining us on vacation or business travel," CPK CEO Jim Hyatt said.

There are currently 240 locations in the United States and around the world. The company is also working to expand in Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Europe.