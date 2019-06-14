Tom Cochrane is performing at Commonwealth Stadium during the Edmonton Eskimos' home opener halftime show.

Cochrane, the former front man for Red Rider, is looking forward to hitting the stage in Edmonton.

"This is like home to me," Cochrane told CTV News Edmonton. "The amount of time we spent out here as a band and with friends—it's a great place."

Cochrane will perform a 12-minute set at halftime.

The Eskimos kick off their 2019 CFL season against the Montreal Alouettes at 7 p.m.