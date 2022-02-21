Three Edmonton councillors outline their hopes for Alberta's 2022 budget

As the province begins the spring sitting of the legislature on Tuesday with a speech from the throne, Edmonton city councillors will be looking for strong provincial commitments to help kickstart pandemic recovery.

It takes billions of dollars to build a functioning city and keep it running. Aside from property taxes and user fees, Edmonton relies on provincial support to help attract talent to the area and tackle larger social issues.

"So the better that relationship is, the more effective we're all going to be," said Tim Cartmell, ward pihêsiwin councillor.

The throne speech, read by the Lieutenant Governor, helps outline the agenda for the government. The next provincial budget will be tabled in the legislature two days later.

"It sets the tone for how the next few months, and really the next year is going to go," Andrew Knack, Nakota Isga councillor, told CTV News Edmonton.

"The budget fills in some of the details about what's going to be supported financially," Cartmell added. "It's been said to me, what you support in your budget is what you support in your agenda."

Michael Janz, ward Papastew councillor, says he skips the throne speeches and instead follows the investments announced in a budget or left out entirely.

"I don't want to hear about the sizzle. I want to see the steak," he said. "The throne speech is rhetoric. What you want to see is the budget."

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has already laid out the city's top priorities. He hopes the province will help fund the upcoming budget, including matching a $30 million federal grant to offset transit pandemic losses and more support for affordable housing.

"If there was ever a time to show that willingness to be true partners, it's related to proper funding for supportive housing," Knack said.

"Really, a dollar spent in housing will save you 10 or more dollars down the line in other areas," Janz added.

While Knack, Janz, and Cartmell all agreed on those asks, the trio added a few of their own asks that they would like to see in the budget.

EDUCATION

Janz and Cartmell said part of helping Edmonton recover from the pandemic is ensuring both primary and post-secondary education receive proper funding.

"We are one of the youngest provinces in Canada," Janz said. "We want to attract families here to work here to diversify our economy."

Cartmell said continuing to cut from post-secondary institutions can be "shortsighted."

"The province wants to see perhaps more alignment in programming with jobs and the economy, sure," he said. "But, let's remember that the economy of tomorrow starts with the research and development investment of today. So what can the province do to support that."

EDMONTON WORLD CUP BID

Cartmell echoed previous calls for Alberta to cement its support for Edmonton to host 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

The federal government has pledged support for the bid, but funding is contingent on a provincial commitment.

For Cartmell, hosting the World Cup would not just be about soccer games. It's putting Edmonton on the world map for the next four years.

"Let's focus on bringing people to Edmonton," he said. "(It) will be one great big economic investment."

ECONOMIC INVESTMENT

After two years of COVID-19 severely impacting the economic activity of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region, Cartmell said it's time the province helps "generate economic activity."

For him, that means supporting small-scale manufacturing to help fill in supply chain gaps, creating incentives to attract entrepreneurs to create new local businesses, and investing in medical research and domestic vaccine development.

"A thriving region will lead to a thriving city," Cartmell said. "The key to a thriving economy is having a thriving airport."

Cartmell added that building on the momentum the logistics industry is experiencing at the Edmonton International Airport and enhancing surrounding rural community access to broadband internet would help create lasting jobs.

"Is a bit of investment in a warehouse at the airport flashy? No, maybe not. But you sure will feel it if it doesn't happen."

BETTER COLLABORATION

While not a financial ask per se, Knack said he will be looking for rhetoric promoting collaboration with municipalities in the throne speech and budget.

"That is part of the bigger picture," he said. "(It's about) being able to acknowledge that reality and talk about how we are going to work together on these big issues that are coming before us."

Some of those issues include houselessness, polarization caused by the pandemic, and affordability, Knack said.

"I think the goal has always been a true partnership and being collaborative," he said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton