The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced this week that three types of ham products had been recalled over listeria concerns.

The Gaspésien brand ham products are being recalled by Les Cuisines Gaspésiennes de Matane Ltée. due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

As a result, consumers are advised to not eat products included in the recall:

Gaspésien Handmade Le P’tit Picnic – Boneless Smoked Pork Shoulder (1.5 kg) – UPC : 0 6853 10049 3

Gaspésien Handmade Old Fashioned Smoked Ham (various sizes)

Gaspésien Le P’tit Classique Smoked Ham (750 g) – UPC : 0 68553 10042 4

The recalled products were distributed nationally.

The CFIA advisory said anyone who purchased the recalled products should throw them out, or return the items to the store they were purchased from.

Food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make a person sick – symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at risk. Infected pregnant women may experience mild, flu-like symptoms, but the CFIA said the infection can prompt premature delivery, infection of the newborn or stillbirth.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results, there have been no reported illnesses associated with these products.