One person is in critical condition after two vehicles collided northwest of Edmonton near Lac Ste. Anne on Sunday.

According to Parkland RCMP, a northbound car collided with a truck around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 633 and Range Road 33.

A 25-year-old woman who was a passenger of the car was taken to hospital and is in critical condition. The 26-year-old man driving the car suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 29-year-old woman, also sustained minor injuries, police said.

RCMP are investigating.