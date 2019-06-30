Two RCMP members and a County Peace Officer suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday evening when a van collided with an RCMP vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

RCMP said the incident happened at 10 p.m. on Highway 2 at Sexsmith.

A van travelling south on Highway 2 reportedly struck an RMCP vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road, which was pushed into a County Peace Officer vehicle also parked on the side of the road.

Three officers were taken to hospital. The driver of the van was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

RCMP and a collision analyst are investigating.