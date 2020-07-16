EDMONTON -- Warning: This story contains strong language.

A massive rainstorm flooded a cornerstone of one of the NHL's hub city locations Thursday evening.

The Oilers Entertainment Group in Edmonton confirmed "Rogers Place has suffered some water damage to the terminus of Ford Hall, along with some smaller leaks in other parts of the building."

A video posted and later deleted from the Oilers subReddit showed water cascading through the ceiling and pooling on the floor of the 104 Avenue.

What the fuck happened to Rogers Place no no no no no pic.twitter.com/LKqaU1YxaV — Zain (@ZainL96) July 16, 2020

"We are assessing the damage and at this time are confident that it will not hamper our planning and preparation and we will be ready to host the return of NHL hockey as hub city," spokesperson Tim Shipton wrote in a statement.

"We will share more information as it becomes available."

According to TSN Insider Darren Dreger, the NHL was not concerned.

Horrendous storm in Edmonton. Video shows water pouring into the entrance at Rogers Place, however, the arena isn’t damaged according to those on the scene. The NHL isn’t concerned at the moment. Oilers are expected to issue a statement with more detail. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 17, 2020

Edmonton was placed under a thunderstorm warning earlier that day by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The city was recently chosen alongside Toronto to host the Stanley Cup playoff series.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.