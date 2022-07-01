Thunderstorm risk for Edmonton area, central Alberta on Canada Day

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorms watches and warnings Friday morning for parts of central Alberta and the capital region.

As of publication, watches were in place for Edmonton and surrounding areas, including Edmonton, St. Albert, Drayton Valley, Pigeon Lake, Spruce Grove, Mayerthorpe, Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, and Fort Saskatchewan.

Areas east of Edmonton extending to Lloydminster and Vermilion were placed under severe thunderstorm warnings.

A watch means conditions are favourable for the development of storms or severe weather, whereas a warning is issued by Environment Canada once severe weather is either occurring or is very likely to occur.

At 3 p.m., Environment Canada said meteorologists were tracking a thunderstorm 25 kilometres north of Edgerton, Alta., approximately 35 kilometres east of Wainwright or 242 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

The Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre says thunderstorm development could be "swift" in some regions, with storms capable of producing two to three-centimetre hail, large wind gusts, heavy downpours, and potential funnel clouds.

EDMONTON AND AREA UNDER THUNDERSTORM WATCH

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail, strong wind gusts, heavy rain and funnel clouds today," the severe thunderstorm watch read.

According to the national weather agency, funnel cloud sightings should be treated seriously.

"Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous," Environment Canada added. "They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances."

Those types of funnel clouds can be generated by rotation under strengthening thunderstorms, but are normally not a danger near the ground, Environment Canada says. If conditions are right, rotation can intensify to become a short-lived tornado.

On Wednesday, funnel clouds were spotted south of Edmonton .

To report severe weather or a potential funnel cloud sighting, send an email to Environment Canada at ABstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet using #ABStorm.