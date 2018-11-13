It took more than 100 years, but the Lubicon Lake Band’s land claim was officially granted by the federal and provincial governments.

On Tuesday, Premier Rachel Notley joined Chief Billy Joe Laboucan in Little Buffalo to celebrate the historic settlement and treaty benefits signed in October.

“It took generations to get to this day, when a major historic wrong can be made right and the families of Lubicon Lake Band can begin building a better future on their own land,” Notley said in a press release. “We look forward to forging an even stronger relationship built on respect, cooperation and meaningful reconciliation.”

The settlement includes 246 kilometres of land, $18 million from Alberta and $95 million from Canada, and plans to build infrastructure in the community.

“It is a huge accomplishment in being able to sign the final agreement with Canada and Alberta, and a time for celebration among the people of Lubicon, as it is a very significant milestone,” Laboucan said. “However, the next major step is being able to build very much-needed infrastructure such as warm and secure homes for children and an elders’ lodge, a state-of-the-art school building and recreation centre, as well as an administration and health centre.”

New infrastructure will include all-season roads, water and wastewater services, waste management, and telephone and internet cabling.

The Lubicon Lake Band first made a treaty claim in 1899, but the First Nation was “missed” by treaty commissioners, Alberta said.

In 1930, the federal government agreed Lubicon was entitled to their own land, but a deal was never reached.

With files from Dan Grummett