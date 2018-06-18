RCMP are investigating after more than 50 tires and rims were stolen from a dealership in Wetaskiwin over the weekend.

The robbery happened at the Denham Ford Dealership between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday, police said. The thief, or thieves, broke into dealership and stripped 56 tires and rims off 14 separate vehicles.

The following types of tires were stolen:

Eight 20-inch Hankook Dynapro

Twelve 18-inch Goodyear Wrangler F150

Twelve 18-inch Goodyear Wrangler F350

Twelve 12-inch Michelin 115T Primag XL

RCMP said the total value of all the rims and tires is approximately $70,000, and anticipate they will be posted for sale on social media or taken to pawn shops.

Wetaskiwin RCMP is asking anyone with information about the theft, or whoever sees the tires or rims on social media, to call them at 780-312-7200. If you prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.