Tires, rims worth $70K stolen from Wetaskiwin dealership
A total of 12 12-inch Michelin 115T Primag XL (left) and eight 20-inch Hankook Dynapro (right) were among the tires stolen from a Wetaskiwin dealership.
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 3:31PM MDT
RCMP are investigating after more than 50 tires and rims were stolen from a dealership in Wetaskiwin over the weekend.
The robbery happened at the Denham Ford Dealership between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday, police said. The thief, or thieves, broke into dealership and stripped 56 tires and rims off 14 separate vehicles.
The following types of tires were stolen:
- Eight 20-inch Hankook Dynapro
- Twelve 18-inch Goodyear Wrangler F150
- Twelve 18-inch Goodyear Wrangler F350
- Twelve 12-inch Michelin 115T Primag XL
RCMP said the total value of all the rims and tires is approximately $70,000, and anticipate they will be posted for sale on social media or taken to pawn shops.
Wetaskiwin RCMP is asking anyone with information about the theft, or whoever sees the tires or rims on social media, to call them at 780-312-7200. If you prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.