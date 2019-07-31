Tornado, severe thunderstorm warnings end in central Alberta
A tornado warning was followed by a severe thunderstorm warning in Sylvan Lake on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Trixann Austin)
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 9:10PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:02PM MDT
The tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings have ended in central Alberta.
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House at 8:44 p.m.
At 9:26, that warning was replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning for that area, as well as Lacombe County near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley.
The second warning ended at 9:53 p.m.