The tornado warning issued by Environment Canada northeast of Edmonton Saturday afternoon has ended.

The tornado warning was put in effect for Lamont County near Andrew and Wostok, and Smoky Lake County near Smoky Lake, Waskatenau, Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake at 3:07 p.m.

Alberta Emergency Alert issued an alert at 3:48 p.m. saying "a tornado has touched down west of St. Paul and ma cause injury of damage."

The tornado warning ended at around 4:10 p.m.

Beautiful #abstorm structure near Ashmont at 346PM. Outflow dominant at our location. pic.twitter.com/nv98wiD9HJ — Kyle Brittain (@calgarywxguy) June 9, 2018

Major occlusion brief tornado a bit ago on tornado warned supercell north of Denning Lake, Alberta this is in the NOTCH not flanking line obviously @breakingweather #abstorm pic.twitter.com/xDAs8WBz1G — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) June 9, 2018

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place for Lac La Biche County, St. Paul County, Smoky Lake County and Bonnyville.