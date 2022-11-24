Toy drive collecting donations for Ukrainians to celebrate St. Nicholas Day

Teddy bears sit at the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers in downtown Edmonton on Nov. 23, 2022. Teddy bears sit at the Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers in downtown Edmonton on Nov. 23, 2022.

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

Quebec study confirms practice of forced sterilizations of Indigenous women

A report released today confirms 22 cases of forced sterilization of First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec since 1980 and calls for the practice to end. The study says that several participants did not realize they had been sterilized until years after the procedure when they sought treatment for fertility issues.

Researchers test mRNA technology for universal flu vaccine

An experimental vaccine provided broad protection against all 20 known influenza A and B virus subtypes in initial tests in mice and ferrets, potentially opening a pathway to a universal flu shot that might help prevent future pandemics, according to a U.S. study published on Thursday.

  • Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief

    Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.

    Fady Dagher responds to questions after being introduced as the new chief of the Montreal Police service in Montreal, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

