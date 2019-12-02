EDMONTON -- Alberta's Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism is drumming up business and investment opportunities in British Columbia this week.

"Our province is a great place to invest and do business," Tanya Fir said in a written release. "Alberta is primed for new opportunities and partnerships. I’m meeting with key players in the investment and trade sectors who can help expand our reach in domestic and international markets.”

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Minister <a href="https://twitter.com/tanya_fir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tanya_fir</a> is in Vancouver this week to promote Alberta as the best place for trade, investment and business expansion. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/VsNiqay04z">https://t.co/VsNiqay04z</a></p>— Alberta Economic Development, Trade & Tourism (@AlbertaEconomy) <a href="https://twitter.com/AlbertaEconomy/status/1201534793889939456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 2, 2019</a></blockquote> Fir will also address the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade and tour the Port of Vancouver.

The government says the port ships around $10 billion worth of Alberta goods to the rest of the world.

The four-day trip is estimated to cost $6,900.