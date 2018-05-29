Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Traffic rerouted on road east of Sherwood Park after serious crash
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:41PM MDT
Strathcona County RCMP said traffic east of Sherwood Park was being rerouted Tuesday afternoon, following a serious injury collision.
Just after noon, police said officers and emergency crews were on the scene of a serious injury collision on Highway 16 near Range Road 224.
Northbound traffic was being rerouted on the Range Road, and police said traffic delays were expected to continue for much of Tuesday afternoon.
More to come…