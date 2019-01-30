Ingredients:

· ¾ lb (341 g) lean ground turkey, chicken or beef

· 1 cup (250 ml) green lentils, cooked

· ½ cup (125 ml) shallot, finely chopped

· 2 garlic cloves, minced

· ¼ cup (60 ml) rolled oats

· ¼ cup (60 ml) hemp hearts

· 1 large egg, lightly beaten

· 2 Tbsp (30 ml) fresh parsley, finely chopped

· 1 tsp (5 ml) salt

· ½ tsp (2 ml) black pepper

· 3 Tbsp (45 ml) olive oil

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400*F.

2. Combine all of the ingredients (except olive oil) in a large bowl and gently mix until combined.

3. Form into meatballs, about 1 ½ inches in diameter.

4. Set a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Let it warm for 30 seconds. Add half of the meatballs and brown on all sides. Remove to a paper towel lined plate. Repeat with remaining meatballs.

5. Arrange meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, or until thermometer reads an internal temperature of 160F.

6. Remove from oven and serve as sliders, or mini bunless burgers. These beauties are delicious with apple-red cabbage slaw, and smoked, or jalapeño cheese.