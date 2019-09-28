A Canadian Pacific train derailed on Highway 2A and Township Road 392 south of Blackfalds just after midnight Saturday.

Blackfalds RCMP responded to the incident.

The intersection is closed and traffic is being rerouted.

There were no injuries caused by the derailment, but the RCMP say they do not know if any fuel was leaking.

CP Rail Police have control of the scene and are now investigating.

RCMP say they were told the derailment should be cleared by 2 p.m. Saturday.