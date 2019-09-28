Train derailment closes Highway 2A in central Alberta
A Canadian Pacific (formerly Canadian Pacific Railway or CPR) locomotive at Crossfield, Alberta on June 9, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal)
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 11:27AM MDT
A Canadian Pacific train derailed on Highway 2A and Township Road 392 south of Blackfalds just after midnight Saturday.
Blackfalds RCMP responded to the incident.
The intersection is closed and traffic is being rerouted.
There were no injuries caused by the derailment, but the RCMP say they do not know if any fuel was leaking.
CP Rail Police have control of the scene and are now investigating.
RCMP say they were told the derailment should be cleared by 2 p.m. Saturday.