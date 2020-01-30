EDMONTON -- The Valley Line Southeast LRT is behind schedule, but TransEd reached a major milestone on Thursday.

Crews have installed the first suspension cables on the Tawatina Bridge — where the Valley Line will cross the river into the Cloverdale neighbourhood.

In 2017, TransEd found a large concrete mass in the North Saskatchewan River, setting construction back for months.

"That event in-and-of-itself is absolutely the most significant event on the project," said Dallas Lindskoog with TransEd.

The line was supposed to open by the end of the year, but TransEd will not say how far behind crews are.

"We'll get it done as early as we can in 2021, I’m not going to give you what you're really looking for," Lindskoog said.

"We are really committed to getting this done as quickly as possible."

However, the bridge is scheduled to link up to the south bank in the fall, and tracks and the pedestrian walkway suspended underneath will be finished in 2021.

