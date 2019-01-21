

CTV Edmonton





A convoy that was expected to clog up Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive in support of the energy industry saw a much lower turnout when an estimated 30 trucks—of hundreds advertised—showed up Tuesday morning.

The event was planned by the Yellow Vests, a group associated with anti-immigration views. On the event’s Facebook page, the group said it would be rallying in support of the oil and gas industry and the construction of pipelines.

Participating truckers were scheduled to leave Lamont to be in Edmonton by 10:30 a.m. However, they hadn’t yet reached Edmonton by noon.

Edmonton Police Service issued a warning Monday afternoon of the delays that were likely to be caused by the demonstrators, while both the EPS and RCMP said it would be monitoring the convoy to ensure routes remained open to first responders.

Using the Henday Tuesday, anticipate delays, as truckers with the Stand Up Canada Yellow Vest Pipeline Rally make their way along the road. The convoy will be on the Henday at 10:30 a.m. and last several hrs, using the inside lane only. EPS will be monitoring #yegtraffic #Yeg — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) January 21, 2019

Despite the late start Tuesday, law enforcement said it would be keeping an eye on the convoy throughout the day.

In December, an estimated 2,000 trucks caused delays on the Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Henday Drive in an event organized by Truckers For Pipelines.

With files from Bill Fortier