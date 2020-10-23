Advertisement
Truck driver following GPS gets stuck making tight turn near Walterdale Bridge
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 4:14PM MDT
A truck driver got stuck at Saskatchewan Drive and Queen Elizabeth Park Road as he followed his GPS to get to Fort Saskatchewan. Oct. 23, 2020. (Elnaz Aliasl)
EDMONTON -- He was just following his GPS to get to Fort Saskatchewan.
That’s what a semi-trailer driver told Edmonton police when he got stuck turning left at Saskatchewan Drive onto Queen Elizabeth Park Road.
The driver, a 43-year-old man from Smith, Alta., also took out a traffic light and power box.
He was charged with reckless driving.
Police are on scene directing traffic with lights expected to be up and running at approximately 5:30, EPS said.