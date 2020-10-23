EDMONTON -- He was just following his GPS to get to Fort Saskatchewan.

That’s what a semi-trailer driver told Edmonton police when he got stuck turning left at Saskatchewan Drive onto Queen Elizabeth Park Road.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Smith, Alta., also took out a traffic light and power box.

He was charged with reckless driving.

Saskatchewan drive. No access to queen elizabeth park road to get down to the Walterdale. Very slow moving @RadioYeg @CTN_Edmonton @1003TheBear pic.twitter.com/qh40b7Q8cv — james benjamin (@Benjamin1997J) October 23, 2020

Police are on scene directing traffic with lights expected to be up and running at approximately 5:30, EPS said.