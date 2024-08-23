Truck wanted in fiery hit-and-run in St. Albert

EDMONTON
Edmonton

    This black truck is wanted by RCMP in connection to an "aggressive" hit-and-run crash that left a vehicle on fire in St. Albert on Aug. 22, 2024. (Supplied) This black truck is wanted by RCMP in connection to an "aggressive" hit-and-run crash that left a vehicle on fire in St. Albert on Aug. 22, 2024. (Supplied)
    RCMP are looking for a black truck wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a vehicle on fire in St. Albert Thursday.

    Mounties said a vehicle was on Villeneuve Road near the traffic circle by Walmart around 4:30 p.m. when it was hit from behind by an "aggressive" driver in a black truck.

    The crash forced the vehicle off the road, where it crashed into a light pole and caught on fire. The driver was not injured, but RCMP said the vehicle was a "total loss."

    The truck, RCMP said, was last seen heading west on Villeneuve Road.

    A vehicle can be seen smoking at the traffic circle on Villeneuve Road after being hit from behind. Black smoke from the burning vehicle could be seen in the sky through the surround area. (Supplied)

    The truck is described as:

    • A 2015-2020 GMC Sierra quad cab pick up;
    • Red or pink rims;
    • Black headache rack;
    • Metal push bar/bumper on front;
    • And, damage to the passenger side.

    Anyone with security or dash camera footage should call local police or St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-8477.

    Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.  

