It's been almost 3 weeks since Edmonton was above zero.  

The city hit +3 back on January 23 and should get 3 or 4 degrees above zero again this afternoon.

But, after today...colder air returns.

Temperatures will falling through the day Wednesday (-5 range in the morning and in the -10 to -15 range in the afternoon)

Thursday will have a high around -10.  We climb back to the 0 to -5 range Friday before cooling off again this weekend.

 

It'll be warm today.  BUT...windy too.

Gusts in most of Central and Northern Alberta will be in the 40 to 60km/h range.

We also have some precipitation in the north.  Watch for a rain/snow mix in the Peace Country early today and then a couple cm of snow tonight.

In the NE - wet flurries and periods of light snow today/tonight.

 

Edmonton and area gets a slight risk of some rain/snow mix this afternoon.

The best chance for precipitation is a risk of flurries late tonight as the cold front drops through.

No significant accumulation is expected.  Although, some spots could get a dusting to 2cm.

 

Further west, several cm of snow is possible over the next few days in the mountain parks and foothills.

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of rain/snow mix this afternoon.

Wind:  WNW 20 gusting to 40

High:  3   

 

Evening - Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.  Wind gusts to 40km/h

9pm:  -1

 

 

Wednesday - Cloudy and windy with a 40% chance of flurries in the morning.  

Clearing and wind easing in the afternoon.

Temperature falling. 

Morning:  -6

Afternoon:  -12

 

 

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -20

Afternoon High:  -10

 

 

Friday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of flurries or light snow. 

Morning Low:  -13

Afternoon High:  -2

 

 

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  -14

Afternoon High:  -10​