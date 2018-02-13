It's been almost 3 weeks since Edmonton was above zero.

The city hit +3 back on January 23 and should get 3 or 4 degrees above zero again this afternoon.

But, after today...colder air returns.

Temperatures will falling through the day Wednesday (-5 range in the morning and in the -10 to -15 range in the afternoon)

Thursday will have a high around -10. We climb back to the 0 to -5 range Friday before cooling off again this weekend.

It'll be warm today. BUT...windy too.

Gusts in most of Central and Northern Alberta will be in the 40 to 60km/h range.

We also have some precipitation in the north. Watch for a rain/snow mix in the Peace Country early today and then a couple cm of snow tonight.

In the NE - wet flurries and periods of light snow today/tonight.

Edmonton and area gets a slight risk of some rain/snow mix this afternoon.

The best chance for precipitation is a risk of flurries late tonight as the cold front drops through.

No significant accumulation is expected. Although, some spots could get a dusting to 2cm.

Further west, several cm of snow is possible over the next few days in the mountain parks and foothills.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of rain/snow mix this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20 gusting to 40

High: 3

Evening - Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Wind gusts to 40km/h

9pm: -1

Wednesday - Cloudy and windy with a 40% chance of flurries in the morning.

Clearing and wind easing in the afternoon.

Temperature falling.

Morning: -6

Afternoon: -12

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -10

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -2

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -10​