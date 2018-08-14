A man and a woman are dead after their car was hit by an SUV near Morinville Monday night.

RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 44 at approximately 8 p.m.

A westbound SUV struck a southbound car at the intersection, police said. The two occupants of the car died on scene. Both SUV occupants were not injured.

The westbound lanes of Highway 37 at the intersection were closed for several hours and have since reopened.

RCMP are investigating the collision.