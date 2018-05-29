RCMP east of Edmonton are investigating a highway collision that left two dead, and three more injured in hospital Tuesday.

Police said officers and emergency crews were called to the two vehicle collision on Highway 16 and Range Road 224 just before noon.

One vehicle was headed west on Highway 16, when it hit a vehicle travelling north on the Range Road.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Three other people were inside the westbound vehicle as well, and they were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Strathcona County RCMP is investigating the collision.