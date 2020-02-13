EDMONTON -- Twenty-five people have died as a result of the flu in the province since last August, Alberta Health Services said Thursday.

Eleven people have died in in Edmonton, four in Calgary, central and southern Alberta each, and two in northern Alberta.

More than one million Albertans have received the influenza vaccine, AHS said. There have been 5,927 cases and 1,081 hospitalizations in Alberta.

Flu symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose and headache.

Children and seniors are more vulnerable to influenza, AHS said. For more information, visit the AHS website.