Two taken to hospital after reported stabbing
EPS at a building in the area of 112 Street and 104 Avenue where a reported stabbing happened on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 10:16PM MDT
Two people are in hospital after a reported stabbing at a downtown Edmonton apartment Tuesday night.
Police responded to a building in the area of 104 Avenue and 112 Street at approximately 7 p.m.
Two people were found in a suite with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
EPS did not confirm if anybody was stabbed, and they are not searching for suspects.