One person remains in hospital after Sherwood Park Freeway was closed early Saturday due to a collision.

Both directions of travel were closed for several hours between 50 Street and 75 Street.

Police said they were called to a collision near the freeway and 71 Street around 2 a.m., where an eastbound Ford F-150 was struck by a westbound VW Jetta while turning north on 71 Street. The Jetta ended up in another lane where it appeared to have been struck by a Toyota Corolla also travelling west on Sherwood Park Freeway.

The drivers of the Corolla and Jetta were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jetta has since been released.

The driver and two passengers in the Ford truck were not injured.

Police asked the public to avoid the area while they were on scene, and continue to investigate.

Speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision, police said.