EDMONTON -- A group of University of Alberta students plans to walk out of class and rally Monday to support the British Columbia first nation opposing a major pipeline project.

The RCMP have arrested more than a dozen members of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, whose hereditary chiefs are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Coastal GasLink signed agreements with a number of First Nations, but the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs maintain the project cannot continue without their approval.

A B.C. Supreme Court injunction prevents the first nation members to block access to the work site, but Wet'suwet'en responded with an eviction notice for Coastal GasLink.

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of the LNG Canada $40-billion liquefied natural gas export terminal project and is designed to stretch from northeast B.C. to the terminal on the coast.

There have been a number of protests in support for Wet'suwet'en Nation across Canada within the past week.

On Monday, U of A students walked out of class and rallied at 11:10 a.m.

With files from CTV News Vancouver