U of A students organize walkout in support of Wet'suwet'en
University of Alberta students rallied in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation after a number of its members were arrested for protesting against the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Feb. 10, 2020. (John Hanson/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A group of University of Alberta students plans to walk out of class and rally Monday to support the British Columbia first nation opposing a major pipeline project.
The RCMP have arrested more than a dozen members of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, whose hereditary chiefs are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
Coastal GasLink signed agreements with a number of First Nations, but the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs maintain the project cannot continue without their approval.
A B.C. Supreme Court injunction prevents the first nation members to block access to the work site, but Wet'suwet'en responded with an eviction notice for Coastal GasLink.
The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of the LNG Canada $40-billion liquefied natural gas export terminal project and is designed to stretch from northeast B.C. to the terminal on the coast.
There have been a number of protests in support for Wet'suwet'en Nation across Canada within the past week.
On Monday, U of A students walked out of class and rallied at 11:10 a.m.
With files from CTV News Vancouver