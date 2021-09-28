UCP fires executive who called for Kenney leadership review

EDMONTON -

The United Conservative Party official who publicly called for a leadership review of Jason Kenney has been fired.

The party’s former vice president of policy, Joel Mullan, confirmed to CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday his position had been terminated.

He called the development a big weight off his shoulders.

According to Mullan, UCP board members were upset that he leaked his letter requesting an early review of Kenney’s performance and questioned his conduct.

He later wrote an op-ed calling for Kenney to resign.

Mullan said he “wasn’t being more of a yes man,” but defended his actions as those of a private citizen.

Mullan said Alberta’s premier was not in the room when he was let go, but if “he (Kenney) was opposed to it (termination), then it wouldn’t have happened.”