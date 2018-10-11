One of three candidates in the running to represent the United Conservative Party (UCP) in Edmonton has been disqualified by the party, after he posed with members from Soldiers of Odin, a group known for its anti-immigration stance.

Lance Coulter was one of three candidates seeking the nomination for the UCP in the Edmonton-West Henday constituency. Coulter, along with Leila Houle and Nicole Williams, posed for photos with members of the Soldiers of Odin group at an event Friday night.

In a letter to the candidate, and released to CTV News by the party, UCP Executive Director Janice Harrington said officials “strongly disagree” with Coulter’s “seemingly sympathetic assessment of Soldiers of Odin and are frankly disturbed with your cavalier attitude taken to a hate group attending a [UCP] event.”

The letter said the Nomination Committee had disqualified as a candidate to run for the UCP.