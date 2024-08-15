UFC Fight Night returns to Edmonton for the first time in 5 years

The top promotion in mixed martial arts will return to Edmonton for the first time since 2019.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will host a Fight Night at Rogers Place on Nov. 2 for an evening featuring the best martial artists in the world.

Dana White, UFC's CEO, said "Alberta fans are some of the most passionate in Canada" and that the fighters will "blow the roof off Rogers Place."

The fight card's main draw is a flyweight match between the No. 3 ranked contender for the Women's UFC Flyweight Championship Erin Blanchfield (12-2-0) and the former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (14-6-0), who's ranked fifth in her weight class.

Heavyweight fighters are also slated to compete as the eleventh ranked contender Derrick Lewis (28-12-0) battles against Alexandr Romanov (17-3-0) who's ranked thirteenth in his weight class.

Here is the fight card for UFC Fight Night in Edmonton with more announcements to come:

Erin Blanchfield (12-2-0) vs. Rose Namajunas (14-6-0) – HEADLINER: Women's flyweight bout (116 lbs to 125 lbs)

Derrick Lewis (28-12-0) vs. Alexandr Romanov (17-3-0) – Men's heavyweight bout (206 lbs to 265 lbs)

Marc-Andre Barriault (16-8-0) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (15-6-0) – Men's middleweight bout (171 lbs to 185 lbs)

Ariane da Silva (17-9-0) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (11-3-0) – Women's flyweight bout (116 lbs to 125 lbs)

Chad Anheliger (13-7-0) vs. Cody Gibson (21-10-0) – Men's bantamweight bout (126 lbs to 135 lbs)

Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-1-0) vs. Ivana Petrovic (7-1-0) – Women's flyweight bout (116 lbs to 125 lbs)

Tickets for UFC Fight Night are available to purchase through Ticketmaster on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. with tickets limited to eight per person. UFC Fight Club members can purchase tickets on Sept. 18 and UFC newsletter subscribers can purchase tickets on Sept. 19 but must be registered.

UFC has held a total of 33 events in Canada across 11 different cities. This event would be the third time a UFC event has come to Edmonton.