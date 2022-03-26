Ukrainian bazaar raises funds for humanitarian relief

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Several rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while U.S. President Joe Biden was visiting the capital of neighbouring Poland. The powerful explosions frightened a city that had been a haven for hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the Russian assault on other parts of Ukraine.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island