St. Albert residents have been asked to find alternate routes along the Sturgeon River after trails flooded due to unseasonably high water levels.

Jay Mason with the City of St. Albert says the river is close to a metre above its highest level for this time of year.

The flooding is affecting walking and biking trails under roadway bridges, forcing people to walk off their usual routes.

“It’s a little inconvenient,” says St. Albert resident Ann McKinnon. “But change is good... and actually the Sturgeon River looks like a river and not a slough,” she added with a smile.

The City of St. Albert posted a tweet Sunday morning asking residents to be cautious and obey the signage.