EDMONTON -- Two people who set a van on fire Tuesday afternoon are connected to the shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital just blocks away in the city’s southeast, the Edmonton Police Service said.

EPS responded to a parking lot at 43A Avenue and 7 Street at approximately 2 p.m. and found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

A van found on fire at 37A Avenue and 8 Street was the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by CTV News shows two people setting a white van on fire and running away.

Anyone with information about the two people responsible for the shooting and fire are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.

The victim of the shooting is in stable condition.