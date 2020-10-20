EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in the Tamarack neighbourhood that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon.

EPS responded to a weapons complaint near 43A Avenue and 7 Street around 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man laying in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

EPS is asking anyone with information to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.