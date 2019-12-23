EDMONTON -- A Vancouver girl is dead and the female driver is in serious condition in hospital after their car collided with a van on Highway 16 near Jasper on Sunday.

Police believe the car lost control before the crash amid reported icy road conditions. Both occupants were from Vancouver, according to RCMP.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, and the female driver was taken to hospital in Edmonton with life-threatening injuries by STARS Air Ambulance.

Police have not released the girl's age or identity.

The six people in the van, all from Prince George, B.C., were cleared by medical staff on scene and released.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.