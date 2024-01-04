Vehicle fire spreads to greenhouse in Edmonton's Little Italy neighbourhood

Greenhouse and coffee shop Zocalo in Little Italy was damaged by fire Thursday morning.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, flames spread from a truck to the business located at 95 Street and 108 Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:26 a.m.

The fire was under control at 4:53 a.m., but as of 9:10 a.m. had not been called out.

According to the Zocalo website, the business is closed from Jan. 1 to 5.

The cause of the fire or a damage estimate has not been released.

Zocalo in Edmonton's Little Italy was damaged by fire on Jan. 4, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)