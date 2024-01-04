EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Vehicle fire spreads to greenhouse in Edmonton's Little Italy neighbourhood

    Zocalo in Edmonton's Little Italy was damaged by fire on Jan. 4, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) Zocalo in Edmonton's Little Italy was damaged by fire on Jan. 4, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    Greenhouse and coffee shop Zocalo in Little Italy was damaged by fire Thursday morning.

    According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, flames spread from a truck to the business located at 95 Street and 108 Avenue.

    Firefighters were called to the scene at 3:26 a.m.

    The fire was under control at 4:53 a.m., but as of 9:10 a.m. had not been called out.

    According to the Zocalo website, the business is closed from Jan. 1 to 5.

    The cause of the fire or a damage estimate has not been released. 

    Zocalo in Edmonton's Little Italy was damaged by fire on Jan. 4, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News