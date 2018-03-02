Vandals have destroyed several ice sculptures that were part of next weekend’s Red Bull Crushed Ice.

Edmonton Tourism commissioned the 10 ice sculptures, which were placed throughout downtown and Old Strathcona as part of a scavenger hunt contest.

Eight of the 10 figures were smashed and some of the jerseys inside were stolen, according to the group.

“It’s a shame,” Renee Williams said. “We’re going to come up with other ideas to make the activations around Red Bull Crashed Ice awesome.”

Heat is to blame for damaging the remaining sculptures.