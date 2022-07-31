'Very early': Scientists date when humans first came to Alberta's oilsands region

Mist rises from the Clearwater River in an aerial view of Fort McMurray, Alta., Monday, Sept. 19, 2011 (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh). Mist rises from the Clearwater River in an aerial view of Fort McMurray, Alta., Monday, Sept. 19, 2011 (The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from the port of Odesa on Monday under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that is expected to release large stores of Ukrainian crops to foreign markets and ease a growing food crisis.

The bulk carrier Razoni starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

'Star Trek' stars, celebs react to death of Nichelle Nichols

Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original 'Star Trek' television series.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island