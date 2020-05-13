EDMONTON -- A man found dead in a Queen Mary Park apartment over the weekend has been identified as 34-year-old Mohamed Amin Hassan Jama.

An autopsy has not enabled police to declare his death a homicide, even though that unit has taken over the investigation.

Instead, police said while Jama’s injuries are "suspicious in nature, further medical testing is required. Homicide Section continues to treat the death as suspicious."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Jama was found in a suite near 107 Avenue and 116 Street Saturday evening.