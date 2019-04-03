The first of the City of Edmonton’s golf courses opened its driving range for the season Wednesday.

The driving range at Victoria Golf Course downtown is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I dropped my kids off at school early,” said Marcel Crocker. “Arrived here at nine o’clock in the morning.”

He called winter a long wait to return to the game.

“I just wanted to get out and start knocking off some balls. I’ve been waiting since September.”

Angie Blades, project coordinator for the city’s golf courses, told CTV News she was pleased the weather was so nice for the season’s opening.

“We’ve got it open about a week earlier than last year, which is great, so people are excited and they’re just banging the rust off those putters and drivers and coming down.”

The city expects its other courses will be open next weekend.

“Fingers crossed.”