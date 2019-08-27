Violent offender released Tuesday morning wanted on warrants
Damian Dillon (Supplied: EPS)
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:45AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 27, 2019 6:23PM MDT
The violent offender released in the Edmonton area Tuesday morning is wanted on warrants.
Edmonton police said Damian Dillon, 24, has a history of violent offences with weapons.
Dillon was released under a number of court ordered conditions, including not consuming alcohol or drugs, carrying weapons or leaving the city without permission.
He is wanted for three counts of breach of recognizance.