The Edmonton Police Service is issuing a warning about a violent offender who is being released into the Edmonton area.

Damian Dillon, 24, has a history of violent offences with guns and weapons resulting in bodily harm. Officers say his risk for violence increases significantly while under the influence of any intoxicants. According to a release, police say there are reasonable grounds to believe he is a risk to commit another violent offence against a member of the community.

Dillon is described as 5'9" tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Dillon is under a number of court ordered conditions, including:

He must abide by a curfew of 10 PM to 6 AM daily.

He shall not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages or cannabis products. He shall not consume or possess any drug listed in the schedules of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him, or any other intoxicating substances.

He shall not be in any licensed premises other than a dining room for the sole purpose of having a meal.

He shall not attend at any liquor store.

He shall not possess any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers, or syringes.

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without written approval of his Supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta.

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.

EPS is seeking a recognizance order on Dylan and has said he will be monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit of the Edmonton Police Service.

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions by Dillon can contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.