EDMONTON -- Police are warning Edmontonians as a sexual violent offender is released in the Edmonton area.

The Edmonton Police Service believes Wilton Devine, a convicted violent offender, is a significant risk to the community.

The Toronto Police Service released Devine on a peace bod and he's now in Edmonton.

Devine sexually assaulted a minor unknown to him and has a "very violent history" of assault causing bodily harm and aggravated assault, and has used weapons, including firearms, during his offences, the EPS said.

Devine will be monitored in Edmonton and has several court-ordered conditions, including not being able to possess weapons or contact his victims.