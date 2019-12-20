EDMONTON -- Walk-in Day at Christmas Bureau provided Edmontonians with a final opportunity to apply and qualify for gifts and services during the holiday season.

The organization is expecting to serve more than 3,500 people during Walk-in Day, offering grocery gift cards, other gift cards for teens and toys for children under the age of 12.

Katherine Stravropoulos, Manager of Marketing for the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, says Walk-In Day is a necessary last chance for those in need.

"Unfortunately from the deadline of taking applications to Christmas things can happen, so if their circumstances change suddenly or something then we can still serve them."

Stravropoulos said the efforts from the volunteers seem to be appreciated.

"The people that are receiving are always so happy. We're getting so many great comments from them and testimonials." She added: "They received services this year and they want to volunteer next year."

Major donation from Sobeys

During a fundraising event this past Tuesday, Sobeys donated $150,000, which will feed 10,000 children.

"We don't see donations of that size very often. When we do we get very excited. I can guarantee you there's some Christmas Bureau people doing little happy dances in the office when we see that," Stravropoulos explained.

Still looking for donations

The Christmas Bureau currently sits at 72 per cent of their $1.3-million fundraising goal. It is also looking for more donations for their Adopt-a-Teen program.

Kevin Lowe, the honourary Co-Chair for the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton, noted the city has a history of coming through at the finish line.

"We know the economy's tough and it's hard for everyone, but typically we get to the eleventh hour, Christmas Day, and we reach our goal and can make sure that everybody has a nice, festive meal around Christmas time."

People can donate online or bring donations to most major malls or fire stations.