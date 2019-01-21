

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Abdi Kafor Muhamud Hirsi, 32, is wanted on outstanding warrants for firearm-related offences, police said.

He is described as black with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 178 centimetres (5’10”) tall.

Edmonton Police Service said anyone who sees Hirsi should not approach him.

Those with information on his location should call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.